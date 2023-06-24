Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner claimed to have been "fired" by the kids entertainment network after coming out as "queer" in 2018.

Stoner, a biological female who now uses they/them pronouns, insisted in a recent podcast that the channel fired the actor after Stoner came out.

The actor told the "I’m Literally Screaming With Spencewuah" podcast that Disney Channel engaged in "discrimination" with the move.

DISNEY-OWNED ABC NEWS PROFILES CHILD IDENTIFYING AS TRANSGENDER AT 3 YEARS OLD: 'I'M A GIRL PERSON'

The 29-year-old actress appeared in several Disney Channel series, including "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "That’s So Raven," and "Phineas and Ferb." Stoner also starred in several of the network’s original films, like the popular "Camp Rock," which starred fellow Disney Channel alum Demi Lovato.

Stoner declined to disclose which production the actor was working on at the channel when let go, but claimed it was because the network deemed Stoner’s orientation was "unsafe" around kids.

The actor told podcast host Spencer Hunt, "I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids."

Stoner further said on the podcast that the decision happened after coming out in a Teen Vogue essay.

WALT DISNEY AXES 75 JOBS AT PIXAR, INCLUDING EXECS BEHIND BOX OFFICE BOMB ‘LIGHTYEAR’: REUTERS

In the piece, the actor disclosed an attraction to people of all gender identities: "men, women and people who identify in other ways," adding, "I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me."

In the recent interview, the former child star explained that writing the essay was "nerve-wracking." Still Stoner claimed it was important to do out of respect for the actor’s girlfriend at the time.

Stoner said that keeping their relationship as secret up until the essay, "didn’t feel good for her, it didn’t feel fair. And even though there were other like pressures and considerations for me to be public, I felt like, ‘OK, I wanna … I wanna do this.'"

Stoner recalled how manager Kevin Jonas Sr. warned the actor about the "potential risk" of publishing the essay at the time.

Though the former Disney star went forward with it. Stoner said on the podcast, "It [was] totally my choice, but it could affect not only people’s perceptions but also like, hireability for jobs."

The actor claimed coming out was worth it, noting that the "beauty" of the declaration "far outweigh[ed] the hate comments and death threats."

Stoner called added that coming out was "intimidating and also liberating."

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment on Stoner's allegations and is waiting for a response.