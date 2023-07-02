Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...From 11 PM EDT this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A warm front across Downeast and Bangor Region will funnel moisture into this area tonight. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected with possible localized heavy rainfall of an additional 2 to 3 inches. Urban and small stream flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&