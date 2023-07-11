A former Democratic lawmaker said he has heard from other Democrats that they wish President Biden would step aside from his re-election bid.

Former Rep. Harold Ford Jr., D-Tenn., reacted to a number of recent reports about Biden’s mental acuity and his refusal to acknowledge his son Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter Monday on "The Five."

A weekend New York Times op-ed from columnist Maureen Dowd called out the 46th president for saying he has six and not seven grandchildren.

An Axios report on Monday claimed Biden has a "quick-trigger" temper and admonishes his aides with expletives.

And Eliot Cohen, a contributing writer at The Atlantic, argued Biden should "step aside" in the upcoming 2024 presidential election and that he has "no business running for office at age 80."

BIDEN AS OLDEST US PRESIDENT AT AGE 80: NATION DESERVES A ‘FULL NEUROLOGICAL ASSESSMENT’ OF HIM

Ford said he’s heard "a lot of reasons" from other Democrats about why Biden shouldn’t run again.

"I, too. hear Democrats saying what you're hearing, what you heard, that they wish the president would not run again for a lot of reasons that have been articulated around the table over many, many days– that he was a conciliator and brought people together," he explained on "The Five."

"I think if you look at a lot of the polling data, in fairness, a majority of Americans hope there's not a Biden-Trump rematch– that they hope that there's something new, something different that emerges and that people have more choices."

"The Five" co-host added both Trump and Biden supporters "bring out the worst in one another," which in turn "brings out the worst in the country."

BIDEN VOW TO CRACK DOWN ON DISRESPECTFUL WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR RESURFACES AMID REPORTED F--BOMBS DIRECTED AT STAFF

"So if the Atlantic is right, and if I hear from a lot of people, most of the people I'm hearing from are wealthier people or people who are in business and people who believe that the president may have lost some of his faculties... We'll see as this campaign goes on, and it will be an opportunity," Ford shared. "I've contended that if Robert Kennedy Jr….if he continues to poll as well as he has polled, I think you're going to probably invite perhaps other candidates into the race."

Co-host Jesse Watters argued Biden was a "fraud" for acting one way in public and another way in private.

"There are two types of people. There are the frauds, and then there are the people that are the real deals. If you're the real deal, you act the same in public as you do in private. Like Gutfeld. He is just as obnoxious on camera as he is off camera," Watters quipped. "Same with Trump. He doesn't change no matter how people are looking at him or [if] no one else is in the room. He's the same person. Joe Biden is a fraud. Joe Biden is not a family man."

"You don't say you're a family man and just ignore this granddaughter, and you can't be this seasoned elder statesman that's calm and making great decisions for this nation and then just be blowing your lid. He doesn't ever get angry about the border or about criminals preying on us or about high prices," he continued. "[Biden] only gets angry when you zero in on his fraudulent personality."