MSNBC national security analyst Marc Polymeropoulos praised President Biden's overseas his trip this week, hailing him as "the savior" of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Polymeropoulos spoke to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough about Biden’s speech in Poland Tuesday night after his surprise visit to Ukraine. Biden challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "end the war," and said, "There should be no doubt — our support for Ukraine will not waiver. NATO will not be divided and we will not tire."

Scarborough steered the conversation to former President Trump, asking Polymeropoulos on "Morning Joe" Wednesday, "What would have happened if Donald Trump had been elected president, what would have happened to Ukraine?"

Polymeropoulos replied, "If Donald Trump had actually won the election, think about it, Ukraine would be part of Russia, the NATO alliance would have been shattered. So elections really do matter."

The former CIA agent added that Biden was "welcomed" for his visit as "frankly, the savior of Ukraine, but also the savior of Europe as a whole."

He noted further, "Watching that speech yesterday, all I could think of was someone that I think both of us admire. That’s Ronald Reagan. That was a Reagan-esque speech for the ages. And so I think this is really going to define Biden’s legacy."

Polymeropoulos was one of the 51 former intelligence officials who cast doubt on the New York Post's story about the Hunter Biden Laptop stories in a public letter. He also penned an op-ed for NBC News Think in November advocating for the use of "counterterrorism" strategies against "right-wing" Americans.

Biden has received an outpouring of praise from media commentators in recent days for his speech and surprise visit to Ukraine.

MSNBC historian Michael Beschloss compared Biden to heroic presidents of the past. On Monday, he praised Biden’s "presidential bravery in a war zone" and compared it to Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln fighting on or visiting active battlefields.

The historian also met with Biden in 2022 and drew parallels between his presidency and that of both Lincoln and FDR, "This is like 1860. This is like 1940. You have to talk about the large issue in the room, and just as Lincoln gave the House Divided speech, just as Roosevelt gave a speech on the State of the Union about the Four Freedoms, as you well know, 1941, here is the time when President Biden has chosen."

