Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder ripped the left's groupthink epidemic in a recent interview, telling Fox News' Tucker Carlson that the collective push for certain ideals has become almost like a religion.

"We're facing a groupthink on the left that's metastasized almost into a religion," he said in a recent installment of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today."

Puzder, who oversaw popular fast food chains like Hardee's and Carl's Jr., said the left, "use[s] things like climate change" and "equity over equality" to reshape the private sector.

"We're no longer talking about hiring people based on merit, we're talking about hiring people based on diversity. Forget Martin Luther King's ‘we should judge people based on their character, their qualifications, their merit.’ We're now openly judging people on their race or their sex," he added.

Puzder called the push a "terrible trend," telling Carlson that ESG [environmental, social, and governance] investing is behind it, in part.

"A lot of this descends from this ESG mentality that the left has been able to impose on us through control by these asset managers of American business, America's private sector," he told Carlson.

He went on to call ESG investing a "real threat" to the private sector, adding that asset managers are using the American people's own money to implement certain policies.

"If you want to change the world, do it at the ballot box or do it with your own money," he said.

Puzder, who has been critical of ESG investing for some time, coincides with other Republicans who have critiqued elements of the environmental and social initiatives for politicizing business practices.

Asset management firms like BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard have all taken center stage with lead roles in the ESG movement.

