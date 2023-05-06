In a historic event, King Charles III was officially crowned king during Saturday's coronation, just eight months after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away. With the new monarch, however, has come some discussion about the future of the institution.

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage argued on "Cavuto Live," Saturday, that the coronation likely "brought more supporters" to the monarchy and called out a "left-wing agenda" trying to push younger generations to "hate our countries and hate our histories."

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

NIGEL FARAGE: Support for the monarchy in those over the age of 40 is overwhelming. Support for the monarchy and the younger population is quite divided. Why? Frankly, I think through our educational establishment, much as you see in much of America, there is an agenda, a left-wing agenda being pushed on kids, telling them they should hate our countries and hate our histories. And I'd like that to be addressed. But there is no prospect of us getting rid of the monarchy. That simply isn't going to happen. And today, I think would have brought more supporters to the monarchy.

After Queen Elizabeth II passed, there has been increased activity from the anti-monarchy group Republic which has called for abolishing the monarchy and installing a democratically-elected leader. The group has protested with "Not My King" signs at several outings of the new king and planned to protest Saturday's coronation.

"When the queen was crowned in 1953, the mystique of the monarchy was still very much intact," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital. "The world just watched in wonder as the ancient and awe-inspiring ceremony took place. All that has been ripped away by decades of scandal and controversy."

KING CHARLES OFFICIALLY CROWNED BRITISH MONARCH

"The crown has been dented and tarnished by so much headline-making turmoil over the years," he shared. "This king can only pray that at least his coronation will come off without a hitch. Even if it does, the honeymoon period, which really began with Elizabeth's death, won't last much longer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While it is unlikely that Charles will acknowledge the hecklers, Andersen noted that Charles can’t ignore the larger conversations that are taking place within the Commonwealth realms.

Farage argued that despite a divided opinion among younger generations, he does not see any "prospect" of the country getting rid of the monarchy.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.