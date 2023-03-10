Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been indicted on murder charges in the Jan. 15 shooting death of a 23-year-old woman in January.

Miles claims he gave the murder weapon to Michael Davis, who then allegedly killed Jamea Harris.

Miles was dismissed from the team after his arrest the day of the murder.

Both men have been charged with capital murder. Miles is accused of "aiding and abetting" Davis.

"While we are not surprised by the indictment based on the reality that a person accused of a crime is not allowed to present any evidence to a grand jury, we are nonetheless disappointed that the government presented this case to the grand jury as capital murder considering the evidence uncovered during our investigation and the obvious weaknesses in the government’s case brought to light during the preliminary hearing," Miles' attorney, Mary Turner, said in a statement.

Officials said it appeared the shooting was the result of an argument between the suspects and the victim.

It has since been revealed that the gun legally belonged to Miles, who left it in the backseat of current Bama player Brandon Miller's car.

Miller has continued to play because he has remained out of legal trouble. Police have said there is nothing they can charge the freshman with.

Miles and Davis are both being held in Tuscaloosa County Jail and are expected to have separate trials.