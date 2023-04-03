A former aide for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who was on the run as a fugitive was found in Tennessee following a weeks-long manhunt.

Roy McGrath, 53, had injuries from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, the FBI said. The gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted, a source told Fox News.

McGrath had been missing since the day before his federal trial for fraud on March 13.

MARYLAND GOV. HOGAN’S EX-CHIEF OF STAFF WANTED BY US MARSHALS

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023," the FBI said in a statement. "During the arrest the subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

McGrath eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud, which includes securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of the Maryland Environmental Service. McGrath also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses.

According to federal and state prosecutors, McGrath personally enriched himself by taking advantage of his positions of trust as the environmental agency’s director and Hogan’s top aide. He got the agency’s board to approve paying him the severance payment upon his departure as executive director by falsely telling them the governor had already approved the payment, prosecutors say.

McGrath resigned from his role within Hogan's office a few months after the six-figure payment was reported.

His absence triggered a massive law enforcement search in an effort to find him.

Joseph Murtha, McGrath’s attorney, previously told The Associated Press that FBI agents in Florida were likely looking for anything to indicate McGrath’s current whereabouts during a March 15 raid at his Naples home.