In 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) made more than $1.14 billion in revenues, about 87% came from March Madness, mostly from broadcast rights.

No doubt college sports is big business.

Men bring in the money. So, it is no surprise the NCAA has doubled down on discriminating against female athletes by prioritizing males to compete in their sports.

HERSHEY'S FACES BACKLASH OVER PUTTING TRANS WOMAN ON CANDY BAR WRAPPER FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Female athletes are under attack by an insidious form of sex discrimination driven by identity politics and condoned by the majority of campus administrators and athletic departments unwilling to stand up for the rights of their own female champions. They want the trophies and the dollars that come with it.

Last year, Americans were awakened to the real March madness when 6’1" trans-identifying male swimmer Lia Thomas ran away with a national title in women’s swimming. What has the NCAA done to reckon with this blatant injustice that sent a shock wave through the sporting world?

Unless incoming President Charlie Baker, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, makes major changes, the answer is nothing except double down on its "transgender inclusive" agenda while distancing itself from any accountability.

Slick new documents distributed by the NCAA force this agenda on all member schools, further denying safety, privacy and equal protection for female college athletes.

These new guidelines peddle vogue corporate trainings that deny basic facts about human biology and physiology. They continue the same tone-deaf denial of how trans policies are impacting the mental and emotional health of female athletes, including Thomas’ University of Pennsylvania female teammates, who are told to sit down and shut up while forced to dress in front of a male in the locker room.

In doing so the NCAA doubles down on stripping female athletes of their identity and equal rights under Title IX. Never mind that forcing female athletes to forgo the safety and privacy of women’s locker rooms with biological males is a form of sexual and emotional abuse – in violation of Title IX.

The NCAA’s glitzy new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Review Framework imposes an ideological agenda through college athletic programs. It seeks to do President Joe Biden’s bidding in his quest to reclassify sex under Title IX as a matter of identity, not biological reality.

Coaches care about winning, so under this new framework, recruiting biological men to be in women’s sports will be an advantage. Why not "play by the rules" and recruit males identifying as women?

That will be the trend if we don’t have more courageous leaders at universities stand up for their female athletes. These elite college women athletes have trained their whole lives, had their parents drive them to practice before dawn, and attend all their events only to watch a male steal their trophy or take their scholarship?

Concerned Women for America filed a civil rights complaint against the University of Pennsylvania, and joined the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, female athletes, and other women’s rights groups at a rally outside NCAA’s annual meeting to petition them to stop discriminating against women.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Our rally recounted the NCAA’s shameful history of allowing males to displace women in their own sports:

Outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert bears responsibility for the trans-privileged policies denigrating women’s sports and discriminating against women. Current NCAA Board of Governors’ Chair Linda Livingstone, the President of Baylor University, has adopted the company line and refused to meet with women’s organizations and female athletes facing this discrimination.

University of Kentucky champion swimmer Riley Gaines, who was told that she couldn’t stand on the winner’s podium last year because Thomas must hold the trophy and appear in the pictures, encountered Emmert after the rally. As she retells the scene, Emmert claimed "he agreed with us" about women facing inequity in their own sports.

Don’t insult us.

The NCAA may pride itself on pushing an agenda that strips sex from its policies and promotes gender-bending pronoun use as some form of enlightenment. But this is more than institutional elitism – it is proof that its current leadership has no intention of loosening its grip on a trans-inclusive agenda that sidelines college women from sports and forces female athletes to lose their rights and their dignity at the field house door.

After a dozen years of the NCAA pushing this destructive and malicious trans-inclusive agenda, it’s time for Charlie Baker to lead change by recognizing the dignity of women and particularly female athletes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DOREEN DENNY