The florists of America may want to order sympathy bouquets — for themselves.

Ford has confirmed that it is discontinuing the Transit Connect compact van at the end of 2023.

The model is popular among small and urban business owners as both a utility and delivery vehicle, and was the last of its kind.

The Ram Promaster City, Nissan NV200 and NV200-based Chevrolet City Express it once competed against have all been pulled from the market in recent years.

CHEVROLET KILLING CAMARO, LEAVING FORD MUSTANG AS LAST V8 PONY CAR

Ford introduced the Transit Connect to the U.S. for the 2010 model year and sales reached 52,221 in 2015, when the larger Transit was launched alongside it.

It's been available in panel and passenger versions, but just 25,140 of the Spanish-built vehicles were sold in the U.S. last year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

A Ford spokesperson told Automotive News that the decision was due to "efforts to reduce global manufacturing cost and complexity, alongside decreased demand for the compact van segment."

The Transit has been the best-selling large van since it went on sale. It is offered in several sizes and available in electric versions called the E-Transit.

The Ford Maverick compact pickup also became available in 2022 and has become part of the Ford Pro commercial lineup, targeting some of the same customers that might otherwise buy the Transit Connect.

This brings Ford full-circle as the Transit Connect was long touted as an alternative to a small pickup, which Ford was missing from its lineup from 2012 until the Ranger returned in 2019.

Ford will continue to sell the Transit Connect in Europe and other markets.