Ford is working on a secret truck you can be sure will be lightning-quick.

Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo visited with Ford in Michigan on Wednesday, following last week's announcement that the racing outfit and automaker are teaming up for the 2026 season.

Ricciardo returned to Red Bull this year as its reserve driver and is tasked primarily with testing and promotions.

He met up with the Ford Performance team at the M1 Concourse racetrack in Pontiac, Michigan.

MORE FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE SECRETS REVEALED

While there, he got to check out a few vehicles and take a racing Mustang for a spin.

Ford CEO Jim Farley also gave him – and the Twitterverse – a preview of a special project that's in the works, posting a photo of the two next to an F-150 Lightning pickup covered in a sheet with a front corner exposed.

"@FordPerformance has built some really special EV performance demonstrators. I gave @danielricciardo a sneak peek of the latest concept at our design studio today. More soon!"

Not much can be seen, but the truck has clearly been modified with new front bodywork and wheels and has what might be a wing behind the cabin poking up through the sheet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Ford had previously teased the vehicle alongside its F1 announcement with a graphic that included an F-150 silhouette alongside several other EV projects it has built, including a 1,400 horsepower version of the Mustang Mach-E.

The production version of the F-150 Lightning is already available with a dual-motor drivetrain with 580 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate to 60 mph in four seconds.

Neither Farley nor Ricciardo said when the wraps would come all the way off the project truck.