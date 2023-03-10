The Philadelphia Flyers fired president of hockey operations and general manager Chuck Fletcher on Friday after more than four years with the organization and promoted special assistant to the general manager Daniel Brière to the role of interim GM.

Fletcher, who was hired as the Flyers ninth general manager in franchise history in 2018, was relieved of his duties a day after Philadelphia dropped to 24-30-11 this season with a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night.

"The Philadelphia Flyers organization has always been defined by grit, determination, and a standard of excellence," Flyers Chairman Dave Scott said in a statement.

"Over the past several seasons, our team simply has not lived up to that standard, so today, we will begin to chart a new path forward under a new leadership structure for Hockey Operations."

He continued, "This morning, we released Chuck Fletcher from his President and General Manager responsibilities. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication to this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Chuck faced significant challenges during his time as President and General Manager, including some that were outside of his control, but we have reached a point at which we must move in a different direction and look to the future under new leadership."

Scott added that the organization will separate the duties of president and general manager and added that Brière will oversee hockey operations in his new role.

"Flyers fans deserve a better team than what they've seen on the ice over the past few seasons, and a clear plan to return this team to Stanley Cup contention. We know that this will be a multi-year process, and we are committed to doing it right, because we want to put this franchise on a path toward winning the Stanley Cup, period."

The Flyers went 141-145-43 under Fletcher, but he was fired just a week after failing to make any significant moves before the NHL trade deadline.

Scott noted that Brière will take over immediately and will travel with the team to Pittsburgh on Friday for a game against the Penguins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.