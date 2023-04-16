A Florida woman turned the tables on her armed ex-boyfriend who showed up to her home on Easter Sunday and shot him dead with her own gun, according to authorities.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3 p.m. Easter of a person shot at a duplex in the town of Bronson, authorities said. Officials arrived at the scene and found James Young, Jr., 40, dead on the floor inside the apartment.

Investigators say Young had "a prior domestic relationship" with the unidentified woman living in the home, and traveled to the duplex armed with a gun to "confront" the woman.

GUN-TOTING FLORIDA DAD RUSHES TO DAUGHTER'S APARTMENT, TURNS TABLES ON HER ABUSIVE EX: POLICE

The suspect and woman began to "struggle" after Young arrived, according to the sheriff’s office, but the woman was able to retrieve her own firearm.

PHILADELPHIA CONCEALED GUN HOLDER ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE, FATALLY SHOOTING ATTACKER AT CEMETERY: DA

The woman was able to fire off one shot that struck Young on the chest and killed him. The woman fled to a neighbor’s home for assistance following the incident.

No one has been charged in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

FOILED: FIVE TIMES ARMED CITIZENS FOUGHT BACK AGAINST ATTACKERS IN 2022

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing and only in its early stages, as of last week. Authorities are calling on members of the public to come forward with any information they may have on the case.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The incident comes on the heels of an armed Florida dad in Gainesville rushing to his daughter’s apartment last month after the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly "physically assaulted her," according to police.

The suspect returned to the woman’s apartment following the reported assault, and was met by the father, who fatally shot him once in the chest.