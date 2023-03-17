Florida authorities are searching a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Ocala National Forest last week.

Theresa Hartley has been missing since March 10. She was last seen on North Forest Road 88 near Lake Delancy.

Authorities say that she was traveling with her friend when their car broke down. Her friend told her to stay in the vehicle while she looked for help.

When her friend returned to the car, Theresa was nowhere to be found.

"It is possible that she has a mental condition and may have become lost in the woods," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"Law enforcement is concerned for her safety at this time," the statement added.

Theresa is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her last address on record was in St. Augustine, Florida.

Authorities ask for anyone with information about her location to call 911.