A Florida woman, who is accused of fatally shooting her neighbor through a closed front door as the victim stood beside her 9-year-old son, was formally charged with manslaughter and assault on Monday, disappointing family who were pushing for a murder charge.

Susan Lorincz, a 58-year-old White woman, was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens, a 34-year-old Black mother of four, in Ocala, Florida, on June 2.

State Attorney William Gladson called Lorincz’s actions "deplorable" and said his office contemplated filing a second-degree murder charge. Prosecutors, however, concluded there was insufficient evidence that Lorincz had "hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent" toward Owens, he said.

"I am aware of the desire of the family, and some community members, that the defendant be charged with second-degree murder," Gladstone said. "My obligation as State Attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute."

Anthony Thomas, an attorney for Owens' family, called the decision against filing a second-degree murder charge disappointing.

"We firmly believe that justice demands nothing less," Thomas said in a statement. "The failure of the prosecutor to charge Susan with what truly reflected her wanton, reckless behavior undermines our ability to even get real accountability."

On June 2, Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, which went through her closed door of her Ocala residence and fatally struck Owens, according to the Marion County Sheriff's report.

Owens had knocked on Lorincz’s front door after the 58-year-old had a dispute with her children, who had been playing in a lot near Lorincz’s home. Lorincz had become angry and threw a pair of roller skates at the kids, hitting one on a foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Lorincz claimed the shooting was in self-defense under Florida’s "Stand Your Ground" law, saying that Owens had threatened to kill her and banged on her door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Investigators delayed her arrest for several days before ultimately determining that the law did not apply in this case.

Lorincz told investigators she had problems for two years with being disrespected by children in the neighborhood — including Owens' children, who are ages 12, 9, 7 and 3. The sheriff’s office had described responding to multiple calls involving the two women, calling it a "neighborhood feud."

A week after her arrest, a federal judge granted Lorincz a $154,000 bond. She was ordered to stay away from Owens’ family and wear an ankle monitor.

If convicted, Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison.

Amanda Sizemore, Lorincz's attorney from the public defender's office, told The Associated Press that she had no comment at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.