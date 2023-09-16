...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the
following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In
East Central Maine, Penobscot.
* WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 917 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 5.5
inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Calais, Danforth, Vanceboro, Perry, Pembroke, Princeton,
Topsfield, Meddybemps, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Deblois,
Fowler Township, Codyville Plantation, Dyer Township, Grand
Falls, Franklin, Baileyville, Robbinston, Alexander and
Eastbrook.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and Northern Maine,
including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and
Washington. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In Northern Maine,
Aroostook.
* WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 833 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3
inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Houlton, Patten, Danforth, Medway, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island
Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Springfield, Amity, Mount Chase,
Haynesville, Reed Plantation, Wytopitlock, Smyrna Mills,
Sherman Station, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township and Licoln
Township.
&&
This product covers EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE
**Impacts from Lee Continue**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Penobscot,
Central Piscataquis, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock,
Coastal Washington, Interior Hancock, Northeast Aroostook,
Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Washington,
Southeast Aroostook, Southern Penobscot, and Southern
Piscataquis
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 90 miles east of Petit Manan ME or about 50 miles
east-southeast of Eastport ME
- 44.5N 66.1W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 16 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
-Lee remains a potent post-tropical system with a very large wind
field.
-Impacts from heavy rain and winds will continue through this evening.
Additional tree damage, power outages and road flooding are possible.
-Residents across the entire region should remain vigilant and monitor
for updates.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across far
Downeast Maine. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having
additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding
across much of the rest of Eastern Maine. Remain well sheltered from
hazardous wind having additional limited impacts.
Elsewhere across NORTHERN MAINE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
Eastern and Downeast Maine. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood
waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts
include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals,
arroyos, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Elsewhere across NORTHERN MAINE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* SURGE:
Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across
EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across EASTERN AND
NORTHERN MAINE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-
powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-
ins.
Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or
videos.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Caribou ME around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Bangor
- Brewer
- Orono
- Old Town
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm
surge flooding
- The storm surge threat has decreased from the previous
assessment.
- PLAN: The threat from storm surge is diminishing as flood
waters recede.
- PREPARE: Heed instructions from local officials when moving
about. Do not enter flooded areas.
- ACT: Exercise safety.
- REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed
- Little to no additional surge impacts expected. Community
officials are now assessing the extent of actual surge
impacts accordingly.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- https://maine.gov/mema/hazards/natural-hazards/hurricanes