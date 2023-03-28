A transgender student group at the University of South Florida (USF) hosted a "gender-affirming clothes swap" aimed at creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ student could buy and receive used clothing items.

"We'll be hosting a gender-affirming clothing swap!" USF Trans+ Student Union wrote in an Instagram post. "If you have good-condition clothes you don't wear anymore, feel free to bring it to the meeting! Now's the time to sift through those drawers of clothes back at home."

"Masks required, u know the drill," they added.

The event was held on University property and according to the student newspaper, the Oracle, over 45 students participated in the exchange.

The event, unlike typically gendered retail stores, provided room for students to "explore gender expression," a student explained to the Oracle.

"When you are shopping at a retail store, you are expected to fit into the boxes that society expects from you," a student told the Oracle. "Here, you can pick up any item of clothing and ask someone you don’t even know ‘What do you think of this?’ and get support."

"It’s the visibility aspect," another said. "No one is going to look at you strange if you feel like you shouldn’t be in the men or women’s section in here."

The USF student group describes themselves as a "community for all transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people at the University of South Florida."

The Trans+ Student Union also assists students with "networking, resources, and support for LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty" and "identity and diversity related programming."

The Trans+ Student Union and the University of South Florida did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.