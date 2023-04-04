Florida protests following the state senate’s approval of a ban on abortions after six weeks resulted in the arrest of both a state senator and the top Democratic Party member in the state.

Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried and state Democratic Sen. Lauren Book were two of 11 people arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department.

In a press release, city officials said officers assisted in ensuring that demonstrators had a safe environment to peacefully protest Senate Bill 300 in front of City Hall, across from the state capital building.

FLORIDA SENATE PASSES 6-WEEK ABORTION BILL

City officials worked with protest organizers for over a week, but determined the protest could not be accommodated because of the expected size of the crowd and plans of camping overnight.

When the group arrived at City Hall, officials allowed them to protest during normal operating hours but told them to leave at sundown or face arrest.

Most of the crowd departed after sunset, though 11 people refused to leave after numerous requests, the city’s press release noted. They were ultimately arrested for trespassing.

CONGRESSIONAL LAWMAKERS SLAM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR PROPOSING SLUSH FUND FOR PRO-ABORTION ORGS

The city did not name the protesters who were arrested, but just before midnight, Fried posted to Twitter.

"I’m out. And not ever backing down," she said. "Just f-----g vote @FlaDems!!!"

Book was also arrested during the sit-in protest.

DESANTIS’ SIGNATURE TIPS US INTO MAJORITY 'CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY' NATION WITH NEW FLORIDA GUN RIGHTS LAW

Earlier in the day, Book debated against the abortion law in the state Senate, offering her help to anyone feeling hopeless.

"Please don’t take matters into your own hands," Book said. "Do not put your safety at risk. No back-alley abortions. There are people and funds that will help you. No matter where you live, no matter how desperate of a situation you are in, no matter how helpless it may seem. I promise, you are not alone. Call my office."

Although the Senate passed the six-week abortion ban, the bill still needs approval from the House before it reaches Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk.

The state currently allows abortions up to 15 weeks, but if this bill is approved, it moves the state more in line with other Republican-led states.