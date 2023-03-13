A Florida suspect was killed during a pursuit by deputies on Sunday after "waiting" and opening fire on the officers, striking one deputy three times, authorities said.

Zion Bostick, 23, was allegedly trying to break into cars just before 7 p.m. in unincorporated St. Petersburg when deputies were alerted and began to pursue the suspect, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

K-9 Corporal Matthew Aitken, 40, and his K-9, Taco, were accompanied by Sgt. Jake Viano, 49, as they tracked Bostick into a fenced backyard, where officials say the suspect was "waiting."

"The suspect was waiting for them and as the K-9 and the handler cleared the building, that's when the suspect shot at the deputy," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told FOX13 Tampa.

Police said the deputies followed the suspect and spotted him trying to hide behind a corner of a house.

Bostick opened fire, striking Aitken three times before shooting at Viano, officials said. Viano dodged the bullets and returned fire, killing the suspect.

Aitken was recovering at a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Viano and Taco were not injured in the shooting.

Bostick had a second gun in his right pocket, according to police, which had been reported stolen out of Manatee County.

He had an "extensive criminal history," the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Bostick's previous arrests include DUI, vehicle burglaries, drug possession and tampering with evidence, the station reported, citing jail records.