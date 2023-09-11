Florida police arrested a 21-year-old woman who allegedly posed as a high school student in August.

Taveres resident Dakota Marie Adams, 21, was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and trespassing on school property, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

According to court documents, a school resource officer assigned to Tavares High School was alerted to Adams trespassing on school property at around 11:00 a.m. on August 25. When the officer approached Adams, the suspect said she was a 19-year-old senior.

Adams also allegedly said she didn't have her driver's license on hand, but the officer found it in her wallet.

"It shall be known a tip was received by administration earlier in the morning [that] Dakota had already been on campus this morning," the affidavit read. "Assistant Principal Bryan Glass was able to find footage from the campuses' security cameras showing Ms. Adams was indeed present on campus wearing the same clothes as now."

Adams was arrested and booked into Lake County Detention Center on a bond of $6,000.

Lake County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. Lake County Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lake County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not heard back.

