A Florida sheriff warned an arrest is "imminent" in connection with the murders of three teenagers, as they zero in on a local "wannabe gang" who could be involved in the case.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility that the killings could be linked to a serial killer, and have predicted the homicides are all connected.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said officials have been able to pinpoint several people who could unlock additional details, giving the latest developments on the investigation during "America's Newsroom."

"We have a few of them," Woods told Bill Hemmer Wednesday when he was asked if there are "suspects in mind."

"I'm counting on the arrest, and that's what I'm looking for, because justice will be brought. Justice will be brought for the victims and for the families," Woods said. "I wish I could give a whole lot more information on the cases, but I remind everybody the integrity of the case for us is vitally important so that when we do present it in a court, and it does go before a jury, we have everything that we need to seal a case."

The three teenagers all died in separate shootings over the course of several days, just about one hour outside of Orlando.

The investigation into the string of killings started last week after Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) discovered 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, left near a dumpster on a rural road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died earlier this week.

One day after Silvernail was found, officials discovered a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot less than one mile away on another rural road.

Following the discovery of the deceased male, officials found Silvernail's car, partially submerged in a nearby lake just miles away. Another individual, a 16-year-old female, was found dead inside the car with an apparent gunshot wound.

Woods described the potential suspects as likely being involved with a local "wannabe gang," which he said is different from other organized crime groups.

"It's a loose term that I use because they're not the typical gangs that you see. It's more of a neighborhood gang," he said. "What we in law enforcement see as gangs is the typical like in the 1920s, the mob. It had structure, organization, the boss and all of their lower ranking individuals."

"So these type of gangs, they're they're not to that form. They're not to that level, so they're just in neighborhoods is what they are," he continued.

The MCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference No. 23-22.

