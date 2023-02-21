A new Florida bill filed this week would require companies offering gender-affirming healthcare to be liable for an employee’s detransition.

The proposed, "Reverse Woke Act," filed Monday by Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, would require companies to pay for an employee’s detransition – even if that employee is no longer with the company or received the treatment out of state.

Ingoglia said the proposed bill was intended to protect Floridians from being "used as political pawns to advance a leftist agenda for the Governor of California" – an evident nod to the Golden State’s bill to safeguard transgender minors and their families from out-of-state legal action if they travel to California for "gender-affirming" care.

"Woke businesses need to be held accountable when offering to pay for gender-affirming surgeries in other states, such as California because they are nothing more than political decisions masquerading as healthcare and human resource decisions," Ingoglia said.

In a press release, Ingoglia noted that nearly 30 companies have promised to pay for travel and transitioning surgeries for Floridians in other states.

Employees would be entitled to take civil action in court to recover costs if a company refused to comply with the law.

It remains unclear how the "Reverse Woke Act" will be enforced. If passed by the Florida state legislature, it would take effect on July 1.

The bill is one of many being rolled out in GOP-led states targeting gender-affirming care. Lawmakers in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, among many others, are considering bills that would prohibit gender-affirming treatments, like the use of puberty-blocking drugs and hormones.