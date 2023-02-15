Florida authorities on Feb. 11 charged Ryan McKenna, who went viral in 2018 after posting a selfie with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl 52, with resisting arrest and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Collier County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a California Pizza Kitchen located in a high-end, outdoor shopping mall called the Waterside Shops in Naples, Florida, around 8 p.m. after McKenna, 18, allegedly got "drunk" and began "hitting" his friend at the restaurant, according to an arrest report.

A 16-year-old boy told authorities that he and McKenna got into an argument while at dinner with friends, at which point the 18-year-old "stood up and aggressively pushed the table," the arrest report states.

McKenna then started yelling "obscenities" at the 16-year-old's girlfriend, at which point the boy "stepped in."

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE SELFIE KID GAINS INSTANT FAME AFTER SUPER BOWL PHOTO

When a deputy asked McKenna for his license, he said he did not have one and would only give the deputy his first name, according to the report.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE REUNITES WITH SUPER BOWL ‘SELFIE KID’

"Ryan's behavior became aggressive as he began waving his arms, and yelling, while attempting to approach [the 16-year-old], who was several feet away. In order to prevent Ryan from moving forward and approaching [the 16-year-old], I placed a custodial touch on Ryan's chest," the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

McKenna "continued to yell" and resist arrest, at which point two deputies had to pin him to the floor.

The 18-year-old was arrested on charges of obstruction of an officer, resisting arrest, and battery of a law enforcement officer. He was transported to the Naples Jail Center.

None of the involved parties wished to press charges, according to authorities.

TOM BRADY SLAMMED FOR SAYING JANET JACKSON SUPER BOWL WARDROBE MALFUNCTION WAS ‘PROBABLY A GOOD THING’ FOR NFL

After McKenna garnered some initial fame at age 13 after posting his selfie with Justin Timberlake, he became known as the "selfie kid" — now his Instagram handle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McKenna continued his streak of taking selfies with celebrity icons after Super Bowl 52.

Ryan has attended various events with high-profile guests after his famous selfie with Timberlake. He has 444,000 followers on Instagram, some of whom are encouraging him to "post the mugshot" in the comments of his posts.