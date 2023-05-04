A Florida school district is planning to use artificial intelligence to detects guns and potential school shooting threats.

Board members with the Hernando County School District voted last week to approve a one-year contract not going over $200,000 with ZeroEyes, a software company, according to FOX 13.

ZeroEyes uses school district's security cameras to spot exposed or brandished firearms.

The company was founded by Rob Huberty, a former Navy Seal, and claims that its software can alert first responders to a potential threat before someone is able to fire their weapon.

Huberty said that if the software detects a gun, school security, law enforcement, and campus staff can be alerted within seconds.

"If you walk in front of a camera with a gun exposed we’ll detect it, and we’ll send out alerts," Huberty said at a demonstration in 2021 for Seminole Country School District. "We use artificial intelligence, and we use basically computers to process graphics cards in order to give first responders info before shots are fired."

Additionally, ZeroEyes says that humans are monitoring the videos to confirm threats that are detected.

"The algorithm makes the determination. If it believes that it is a gun, then we have a human in our operation center say that is in fact a gun to verify it. Then they hit a button that’s dispatched and then you received it," Huberty said. "That whole entire time is about three to five seconds."