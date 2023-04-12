Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man and woman who allegedly attempted to attack the driver of a car who witnesses say hit their vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that the two people got into a minor car crash with a 31-year-old inside a 2019 Chevy Sedan on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in Brandon, Florida, according to FOX 13.

In video posted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the man can be heard yelling "get out of the car!" and the woman can be seen punching the car's window.

The man used a firearm in an attempt to break the car's window, officials said.

At one point, the woman can be seen jumping on the front hood of the car.

Before the witness began recording the video from inside her car, troopers say that at least one gunshot was fired at the Chevy car.

Officials say that the witness also told another bystander that the driver of the Chevy hit the couple's car and attempted to drive away.

The witness recording the video can be heard urging the pair to call the police instead of attempting to break into the car.

"Hey, call the cops!" the woman said. "You're gonna go to jail. Don't go to jail!"