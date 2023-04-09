Police in Florida are looking for a male they say tried to steal a weapon from a Walmart Supercenter Friday night.

Plant City police relieved a call around 8:21 p.m. that a male was within the garden center of the store loading a rifle. Officers arrived within two minutes of the call, and evacuation was initiated by store management to secure the store.

Officers conducted several searches of the store but did not find anyone. There were no reported injuries, and the store was deemed safe to re-enter.

"Upon review of store surveillance footage, a black male wearing a white tank top and a black mask covering his head and face was observed with a rifle-style BB gun from the sporting goods section of the store and was possibly loading the BB gun with BB pellets," a press release reads.

During a search police located a black rifle-style BB gun on a shelf outside its packaging box, and a package of BB pellets nearby torn open and scattered about.

The surveillance footage appears to show the male attempting to steal the BB gun and was in the process of loading it when he was discovered, and the police were contacted.

As the store was being evacuated, the suspect abandoned the BB gun and took off through the general merchandise entrance. He then got into a silver or white vehicle, possibly a mid-2000s Nissan Sentra or similar, with a black female who was wearing a blue bandana, a blue short-sleeved T-shirt with "New York" written across the front. The two subjects were seen entering Walmart together.

Police say at this time there is no evidence to support that anyone entered the Walmart Supercenter with a rifle firearm, or posed a threat to any patrons in the store.

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance in identifying the two subjects seen in the photos. Anyone with any information is asked to contact them at 813-757-9200.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment about the incident but did not hear back by the time this story was published.