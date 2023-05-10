A police officer in Florida was arrested after she allegedly stole a credit card from a dead man and used it to make several purchases.

St. Cloud, Florida police officer Dianne Ferreira, 25, allegedly admitted that she took pictures of a dead man's credit card while at the scene of a medical emergency call, according to FOX 35.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Ferreira has since been relieved as a patrol officer and was charged with criminal use of personal identification information of deceased, fraudulent use of credit card and theft by taking or retaining possession of card.

Ferreira allegedly stole the card information when responding to a 911 call of a man complaining of difficulty breathing on April 3. The man was found dead when law enforcement arrived at the person's home.

A woman then contacted the St. Cloud Police Department after she saw several suspicious charges on her husband's credit cards which began one day after he died.

The charges list seven gas station purchases, a Wendy's order, as well as a hotel room. After the card was canceled, charges were attempted for fuel and an eyelash extension business, the sheriff's office said.

During an investigation into the incident, detectives matched the suspect's vehicle to Ferreira, who also fit the suspect description.

Ferreira told allegedly told detectives that she put the credit card onto several mobile applications and used them to make personal expenses.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke apologized to the victim in a statement.

"I offer my sincerest apologies to the victim of these acts," Goerke said. "This Department and its staff is held to the highest standards and expectations by the residents of this City, and keeping the community’s trust is paramount."