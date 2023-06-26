Florida police arrested 12 people, some of whom span three generations of a family well known to law enforcement officials, for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation in the Winter Haven area.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the Rogers family has a long history of illegal narcotics sales and was at the center of an investigation conducted between its deputies and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to the arrest of nine adults and three juveniles, as well as the seizure of 1,366 grams of methamphetamine, 980 grams of cocaine, 900 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 224 grams of fentanyl, 158 grams of marijuana, 9 grams of Oxycodone, 202 prescription pills and a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the street value of the drugs was about $139,000, and the amount of fentanyl taken off the streets was enough to kill 95,500 people.

According to police, 38-year-old Kenneth "Pop" Rogers heads the family drug trafficking operation and was in the Polk County Jail prior to the simultaneous execution of three search warrants at three Inwood locations.

Rogers, police said, was arrested on April 11 on a warrant, and was in possession of about 16 grams of cocaine and over $21,000. His criminal history includes 62 felonies, 22 misdemeanors, and he has been in prison four times.

In 2020, Rogers was arrested during Operation Hot Wire, a nine-month investigation into illegal drug trafficking that resulted in 74 arrests, 711 felonies and 11 misdemeanors.

On Thursday, the PCSO executed search warrants at three locations in Inwood at the same time.

Detectives seized drugs at all three locations.

At one location, Rogers’ father, Odia Rogers, 69, was arrested, as well as Odia’s 31-year-old daughter Tameka Rogers, and his girlfriend, 59-year-old Theresa Prince. All three suspects face drug-related charges.

When detectives executed another search warrant, they arrested Odia’s 39-year-old son, Rafel Rogers, who was charged with drug and gun-related charges.

At the third location, detectives arrested Odia’s 21-year-old grandson, Jordan Rogers, as well as two 16-year-old females and a 15-year-old male. All three suspects face drug related charges, with one of the 16-year-old females facing drug trafficking charges.

Three other suspects have been arrested as part of the operation, including 32-year-old Gerard Hall and 36-year-old Alpavin Tucker, who were arrested on April 20 and remain in the Polk County Jail.

Dominique Rogers, 28, was also arrested by PCSO on May 24 in connection to a death investigation of a 19-year-old woman who died of a possible drug overdose. On June 14, Dominique was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of second-degree murder for another crime in which he was allegedly involved.

"Members of the Rogers family are very well known to law enforcement and have been arrested many times over the years," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "They have been a cancer in the Inwood community for a long time, exposing families there to unwanted drug activity, gangs, violence, and more. We want these families to know that we're doing everything in our power to put a stop to it."