A Florida photojournalist who was critically injured in a shooting that claimed the life of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons near Orlando is now speaking out from his hospital bed about the death of his colleague, describing it as "you’re losing a friend."

Jesse Walden, 29, was one of five people allegedly targeted by suspect Keith Moses in Pine Hills on Wednesday. Walden was fired at while he and Lyons, 24, were covering a homicide Moses carried out earlier in the day, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

"You’re losing a friend," Walden said in an interview with his employer from his hospital bed. "You’re not losing an acquaintance or just coworker -- it’s someone that made working fun."

The station said Walden and Lyons started working at Spectrum News 13 last year and were paired up on the night shift.

Walden also described Lyons as a "very, very wholesome person" who "had a great sense of humor, too."

"He had a very strong sense of justice," Walden told Spectrum News 13. "He would really want everyone to follow the rules when it came to people of power."

Walden is hoping to be discharged from medical care this week.

The motive for the shooting of Walden and Lyons remains unknown.

Moses was initially charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Nathacha Augustin, 38, and deputies say that additional charges will be added for the fatal shooting of Lyons as well as the shooting of Walden.

A 9-year-old, T'yonna Major, also was killed, and her mother was injured Wednesday when the news crew was shot in the late afternoon.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.