A man in Florida was arrested on Thursday and charged with homicide for the murder of a man in November 2022.

Deputies say that Brian Keron Welcome, 42, was arrested in relation to the murder of 41-year-old Eric Daugherty on Nov. 18, 2022 at a Dunnellon, Florida home.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Welcome had 21 previous felony convictions.

Through an investigation, deputies learned that Welcome, who goes by the nickname "Rockafeller" was at the Dunnellon home at the time of the murder and shot Daugherty unprovoked.

FLORIDA STUDENTS ARRESTED FOR TIKTOK VIDEOS SIMULATING MASS SHOOTING

Witnesses told deputies that Welcome was sitting at a table in the home's living room while Daugherty was sleeping on a couch nearby when Welcome "suddenly stood up" without any provocation and "shot the victim."

Deputies say that witnesses also described the shooting as "cold-blooded."

Welcome is being charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.