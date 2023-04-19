A Florida mother and son are charged with attempted murder after police allege they attacked a man with an "unknown tool" and a baseball bat.

Miami-Dade Police say the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on April 8 in the Leisure City area, according to WPLG.

Ronald George Senf III, 26, initially engaged in a verbal argument with the unidentified man outside L&M Smoke Shop, but eventually walked away, according to officials.

Senf, however, returned with a baseball bat and his mother, police said.

OFFICER INJURED IN SHOOTOUT OUTSIDE FLORIDA HOSPITAL, SUSPECT DEAD AT SCENE: SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Raquel Esmeralda Delgado, 46, went behind the victim and used an "unknown tool" to stab him as he was trying to defend himself, according to an arrest report.

The mother and son were taken into custody Tuesday at their home, the news outlet reported.

FLORIDA SHERIFF SENDS WARNING TO 'SICK, PERVERTED, SCUM' AFTER PASTOR BUSTED USING CHURCH WI-FI FOR CHILD PORN

Police say Delgado admitted to her involvement in the stabbing, adding that she told investigators Senf initially ran home after the argument to let her know about what happened before the two went back to confront the victim.

Senf and Delgado are charged with attempted first-degree murder, with Senf also facing a criminal mischief charge because of allegedly swinging the bat at the store's glass door, shattering it.

Police say he swung the baseball bat because the victim went inside the store.