A Florida teacher and new mom was allegedly killed by her boyfriend over the weekend in a suspected murder-suicide while her infant daughter was at home, police said.

The bodies of Amanda Hicks, 26, and her boyfriend, whose identity hasn't been released, were discovered Saturday morning at the Peacock Run Apartments in Port St. Lucie, about two hours north of Miami.

"It appears at this time an adult female was killed by an adult male who then took his own life," according to a Port St. Lucie Police Department news release, which did not disclose the cause of death.

Officers made the grisly find one day after school closed for the summer at about 11:45 a.m. after a family member requested a welfare check, authorities said.

The apartment was locked, but officers could see the bodies of two people on the floor through a rear sliding door and heard the 10-month-old child crying. After they forced open the front door, they picked up the little girl from her crib, who was uninjured. She is now with a relative, police said.

One of Hicks' neighbors in the three-story apartment complex told TCPalm on Monday that she heard a shriek from the apartment at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

"I heard a very loud, screechy scream," Monica Ventura, 56, told the local newspaper. "That scream stays in my head."

She added that the couple had only moved into the complex a few weeks prior.

Hicks' brother posted a photo of her little girl, Alani, on Facebook nearly one year ago with the caption, "Guys I'm an Uncle!!!" He did not immediately return a request for comment.

The principal of the Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School, where Hicks had taught sixth and seventh grade reading since 2019, emailed staff over the weekend.

"While words will never be enough to convey the shock and sadness this news has brought to our school family, it is more important than ever to come together to support one another through our grief journey," the message says. "Please remember to hug your loved ones a little tighter and keep Amanda’s family in your thoughts and hearts."

The message added that counseling would be available to staff and that funeral information would be forthcoming.

A friend of Hicks, Raquel Magallon, called the slain teacher "an angel" in an interview with 25WPBF.

"She just lit up the room. She had such a big, beautiful smile. She was always happy and always energetic," Magallon told the local station. "This is like really shocking and really sad... She was just an angel. She was the most happiest person. She definitely brightened my day every time I saw her."

Magallon said she'd known Hicks since 2018, and the young teacher had always wanted to work with children.

"I know she’s at peace now, but I pray that she didn’t suffer," the friend said.