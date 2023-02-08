A Florida man is under arrest after police say he stole from a gas station and left his debit card with his name on it at the scene of the crime.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a gas station early Sunday morning in Palm Coast, Florida, and found the front door of the business unlocked, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

After searching the gas station, deputies found a debit card with the name Lantz Kurtz sitting on the counter near a register.

Security camera footage showed a man entering the store from the back and stealing several items before unlocking the front door and walking out.

FLORIDA MAN SEEN ON VIDEO 'PEEKING INTO' WOMAN'S WINDOW, FLEEING INTO SWAMP, POLICE SAY

Police say they recognized Kurtz, 21, from a vehicle fire earlier in the night, and they found him at the disabled vehicle, where he admitted to breaking into the location and taking the items.

"So that I could come back later and pay for it," Kurtz told police when asked why he left his debit card behind. "Just so they knew my name, you know? Just in case I got picked up. I didn’t want to steal anything. You know, that’s against the law. I don’t know if they teach you guys that."

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY BEAT ROOMMATE'S RACCOON WITH HAMMER, THREATENED TO KILL NEIGHBOR WITH SEWING NEEDLE

Kurtz was arrested and charged with armed burglary of a dwelling/structure and petit theft and was released on $10,000 bond.

"He must have really wanted those items to break into a closed convenience store to get them," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Leaving a debit card behind does not absolve you from theft or committing a burglary."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that Kurtz is alleged to have stolen dog food, antifreeze, cigarillos and an electronic tobacco device.