A Florida man was shot in a drive-by while riding on a scooter, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told local media outlets.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5500 block of Playa Way.

The man was shot one time in the leg, according to First Coast News.

He is expected to recover after being taken to the hospital, ActionNewsJax.com states.

The unknown suspect was reportedly in a white vehicle. The victim's scooter was taken.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Witnesses that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

