A Florida man was taken into custody Monday night after authorities say he wreaked havoc with a stolen excavator before plowing into a Walmart.

Jesse Charles Smith, 47, drove the stolen heavy machinery through a storage unit in the 2700 block of SW 40th Boulevard before taking a joyride around southwest Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said.

Smith allegedly took out power poles along the streets before finally smashing the excavator through the wall of a Walmart in the 2900 block of SW 42nd Street.

Police shared photos on social media of the damage that the excavator caused during the suspect’s alleged joyride around Gainesville.

Police said no injuries were reported in either incident.

It was unclear from where the excavator was initially stolen.

Smith is facing numerous charges including grand theft, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing and damage property - criminal mischief, according to online Alachua County jail records.