A Florida man allegedly drove a car through the front doors of a convenience store in Seffner at a high rate of speed on Tuesday morning, trapping a pedestrian between the car and a metal structure, video shows.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Katosh, 37, drove a Kia Forte into the Travel Centers of America on Gateway Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. on June 20.

Police said a man was walking into the store just as Katosh's car slammed into the building.

As a result, the man was pinned between the driver’s side door of the Kia and a metal structure inside the store.

Responding emergency personnel and deputies administered first aid to both the victim and Katosh, and both were transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation determined the crash was not accidental, and the investigation is ongoing.

Katosh has been charged with criminal mischief resulting in more than $1,000 worth of damage.

"The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least," Sheriff Chad Chronister said, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay. "It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we're glad to hear he will be ok."