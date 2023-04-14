A Florida man accused of beating a shark with a hammer in an attack caught on video has been arrested for failing to respond to a summons.

Brian Waddill, 33, was arrested Friday, FOX Orlando reported, citing the Indian Harbor Police Department.

Waddill was issued a court summons and allegedly never responded.

He is being held on a $500 bond. He faces two misdemeanor charges: failure to return a prohibited species unharmed and a violation against the harvest, landing, or sale of sharks.

Waddill allegedly beat a lemon shark while fishing at Bicentennial Beach Park in Indian Harbor Beach on Dec. 20, 2022.

After reeling in the fish, he allegedly attacked it with a hammer several times before throwing the shark back in the water, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Security video captured the attack. Waddill was identified as the attacker by witnesses.

Lemon sharks are among 28 protected sharks in Florida, according to the FWC's website.

There are also rules depending on where you're fishing, such as on a boat, from the beach, a bridge, pier, or jetty.