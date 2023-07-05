A Florida man allegedly tried to beat his cheating wife's lover to death after he caught them in bed together, according to police.

An irate John Dimmig, 33, allegedly stormed into a Lake Worth Beach Airbnb June 17 with a black Rawlings aluminum bat and found his wife, Christie Barbato, in bed with her co-worker.

He closed the door behind him and charged at the man, knocking him down with a blow from the bat and then pinned him to the floor, a probable cause affidavit alleges. Dimmig allegedly whacked him with the metal weapon at least three times.

"John! Stop! He's bleeding!" Barbato screamed, according to surveillance video, which included audio, that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office obtained from the property.

Barbato desperately pulled Dimmig off her lover.

"Don't come near my f---ing wife again!" the cuckold threatened before he allegedly walked out the door at about 10 p.m.

The victim, a traveling CT technician from Arizona who was in town for work, told police that if Barbato had not intervened, Dimmig would have murdered him. "I felt like he was out to kill me," the man said.

Barbato called the police, who responded to the Airbnb on South Federal Highway and found the victim on a bed holding a towel to his profusely bleeding head, according to the document.

The two-timing wife, who also works as a CT technician, met the victim for drinks earlier that night before heading back to his rental for a romantic rendezvous.

Surveillance footage captured Dimmig, bat in hand, as he arrived and departed the rental, the affidavit says.

After Barbato told police her husband was responsible for the grisly beating, they interviewed Dimmig. He claimed he had not left the couple's Lake Park home all day except for a brief run to the grocery store. Dimmig admitted he owned a bat but denied ever striking anyone with it.

However, police obtained evidence that undermined his alibi, the affidavit alleges.

A bat was recovered from the couple's home outside the laundry room – along with a black ripped T-shirt and a white undershirt that appeared to have blood on it.

Embedded in the wider portion of the bat were "small hairs." A dark-colored sedan, matching a description of his black Hyundai Accent, was captured on a traffic camera a block from the Airbnb one minute before the attack, police allege.

Dimmig is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with battery.

Court records show he has pleaded not guilty and is due back before a judge July 17. Dimmig did not immediately return a request for comment. Barbato could not immediately be reached for comment.