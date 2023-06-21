A Florida man was arrested and charged after seriously injuring two people by allegedly shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle, causing it to roll over and crash, police said.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said the unusual shooting was, "one of the most extensive investigations in our recent history."

On June 1, Julian Mendes-Wolfmes, 28, allegedly targeted a black pickup truck with two passengers at approximately 11 p.m. He is accused of shooting a "missile" at the two people inside the moving truck, which caused the crash.

"This outrageous act of violence committed on one of our main roadways in Collier County was senseless and deliberate," Rambosk said in a press release.

Collier County authorities immediately set out to investigate the shooting, police said.

According to an incident report obtained by the Naples Daily News, deputies responding to the scene of the crash initially believed that the two injured people were victims of a single-car vehicle crash. However, the sheriff’s office said that first responders later realized that they were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The overturned truck left the victims trapped inside the vehicle and both were only removed after rescue teams used belt cutters to free them, police said.

The two victims were airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Meyers, Florida where they are recovering.

A GoFundMe page set up to fundraise on behalf of the shooting victims identifies the two as Amy Chesser and Scotty McCandless.

"While much remains unknown about the events that led to their injuries, it is certain that both have sustained brain trauma that will likely impact them for the rest of their lives," the GoFundMe description said. "A very long, challenging road to recovery lies ahead. Amy and Scotty were both airlifted to a trauma hospital where they continue to fight for the miraculous recoveries we are all praying for."

During the investigation, an image was released on June 8 of the back of the black pickup truck in hopes of generating leads to an arrest. A $3,000 reward was also offered for information leading to the supect's arrest.

"Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this case, and it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that we have arrested the person responsible for this violent crime," Rambosk said

Mendes-Wolfmes was located and arrested on Monday. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and one count of "shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle."

According to court records, his bond was set for $250,000.

He will be arraigned on Monday, July 17.