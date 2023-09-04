A Florida man is behind bars after allegedly flaunting a stolen Mercedes-Benz on social media after using it to commit a "rash" of break-ins, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas Coffey, 23, was arrested Sunday morning after he was identified as one of two suspects involved in multiple car break-ins in the Deltona area over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Coffey and the second suspect, who were both wearing face coverings and gloves, were caught in the act on residential security cameras.

Video surveillance footage at a Deltona gas station also allegedly showed Coffey arrive at the business in a Mercedes-Benz reported stolen out of Ormond Beach at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He made a purchase inside the store with the face covering around his neck and blue latex gloves on his hands.

Images from the gas station footage were circulated and Coffey was identified as the person in question by a Volusia County detective because of his "distinct face and neck tattoos," the sheriff's office said. The detective was also working a separate case involving Coffey and had a warrant out for his arrest.

A search of Coffey's social media also revealed photos of him wearing the clothing seen in the gas station footage and residential security videos, and he also posted about having a "new" Mercedes-Benz, the VCSO said.

In addition to the videos, license plate reader data showed the stolen Mercedes on five streets in Deltona where the car break-ins happened from about 3 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Coffey was located in Daytona Beach at around 5 a.m. Sunday, where deputies and detectives arrested him on the outstanding warrant.

He was then transported to Deltona for an interview, where he did not deny being the person seen in the videos, but also did not confess to committing any crimes, the sheriff's office noted.

Coffey was booked into jail on 11 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a conveyance, one count of conspiracy to commit attempted burglary of a conveyance, fraudulent use of a credit card and probation violation for being a convicted felon with a firearm.

The sheriff's office said investigation remains as the second suspect has not yet been identified.