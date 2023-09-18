A Florida suspect was arrested after officials accused of him stealing more than $9,000 worth of gas from Wawa locations in Orange County last year.

Suspect Yerrison Perez was charged with three counts of grand theft and one count of scheme to defraud on Friday, according to FOX 35 Orlando. He was also arrested on an active warrant on September 8.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) announced the arrest on Friday. Perez was also arrested by the Orlando Police Department for fuel theft on August 19, 2022.

Officials believe Perez stole gas from three separate Wawa locations between June 17, 2022, and July 7, 2022. At least 1,300 gallons of fuel were stolen, totaling more than $9,000 in value.

FDACS began investigating the mysterious fuel thefts last year. Video evidence helped investigators track down Perez.

"Based on video evidence, business records, bank records, and other investigative techniques, Perez was positively identified by OALE (Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement) as the suspect," the FDACS statement read.

"This arrest is evidence that our continued collaboration with our law enforcement partners is successful in busting these criminals and should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can get away with fuel theft in our state," Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said in a press release.

Perez was booked into Orange County Jail after his arrest. According to FDACS, Perez is being held on unrelated charges.

No additional information about the incident is known at this time.