A Florida suspect has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills disguised as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication, authorities say.

Jaquan Jones McCrary was charged with trafficking of fentanyl, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"McCrary was selling these pills as ADHD medication, but they were actually fentanyl," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in Facebook post.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of dozens of light orange pills. They found over 40 tablets weighing in excess of 18 grams.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT PLEADS FOR CHINESE REGIME'S HELP ON FENTANYL CRISIS, SLAMS ‘RUDE THREATS' FROM US

In their social media post, authorities also said that McCrary had threatened to shoot their personnel.

"Not only was McCrary pushing fentanyl, he also previously threatened to shoot our law enforcement officers, telling them their vests ‘can’t stop a .223’ rifle round," the post added.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT SAYS LACK OF ‘HUGS AND EMBRACES,’ NOT DRUG CARTELS, TO BLAME FOR FENTANYL CRISIS

"BE AWARE! Drug dealers may tell you they’re selling you real medication, but their homemade pressed pills can be filled with fentanyl. #onepillcankill" authorities warned.

Orange County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. No additional details about the case are available at this time.