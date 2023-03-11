A proposed plan to impose stricter term limits on school board members would get the school system to educate, not indoctrinate, a Florida state senator told Fox News.

The bill, SB 1110, establishes eight-year term limits for district school board members and county commissioners.

"I don't think government should be a lifetime position," Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Republican, told Fox News.

Florida already has a law in the books setting 12-year term limits for school board members, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure last year, but Ingoglia says tighter restrictions are necessary.

"This is a much-needed bill to help get the school system doing what it is supposed to be doing: educating, not indoctrinating," said Ingoglia.

Last month, DeSantis unveiled his initial 2024 school board target list, which features 14 board members across the state who "do not protect parental rights and have failed to protect students from woke ideologies."

"Teachers and school staff join together as a union to advocate for their students and professions," said Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar in a statement to Fox News. "Any school board member who is truly watching out for students is going to take educators’ voices into account."

"Next to parents, teachers and staff know our students best," he continued. "What state lawmakers should be focused on is solving Florida’s critical shortage of teachers and staff. The most immediate problem in our schools is that there aren’t enough of either to meet students’ needs."

The school board members DeSantis plans to target are from Brevard, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Miami-Dade, Pinellas, Volusia and Sarasota counties.

"What we are finding out is a lot of these school board members, these leftist school board members, aren't watching out for" students, Ingoglia said. "They are watching out for the radical leftist in their party and radical union types."

Parents "rely on school board members to watch out for them, their tax dollars, and also watch out for their kids," he continued.

