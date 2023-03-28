A former Florida ice cream truck driver was found guilty Tuesday of killing two brothers in a vengeful homicide over a decade ago.

Michael Keetley, 53, was convicted on two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder after he allegedly sought revenge at the wrong home and shot six men who were playing cards and drinking beer on the front porch of a home in Ruskin, Florida on Thanksgiving Day in 2010

Sergio Guitron and Juan Guitron – brothers – died in the shooting.

Prosecutors say he was seeking revenge for an incident 11 months earlier when investigators said Keetley was beaten up, shot in the hand and shoulder and robbed while working from his blue ice cream truck.

Following the incident, Keetley allegedly became obsessed with revenge.

During Ketley trial, a surgeon who treated Keetley’s bullet-shattered hand and shoulder said the injuries would have made it difficult for him to use a firearm.

Dr. David Halpern said the shooting damaged a nerve in Keetley’s arm that controls movement in the hands and fingers.

"Without the radial nerve functioning properly would Mr. Keetley have any ability to extend the fingers in his right hand?" Keetley’s attorney asked.

"No." Halpern replied.

"Any ability to extend the thumb in his right hand", Keetley’s attorney asked.

"No," said Halpern.

"Any ability to extend the wrist?" asked his attorney.

Again, the answer was "no".

Dr. Halpern explained to prosecutors that it would be difficult for Keetley to operate a shotgun due to his extensive injuries and that racking a shotgun takes both hands to operate.

"Well, because racking a gun or racking a shotgun is a two-handed event where you have to stabilize the weapon with one hand and rack it with the other." Halpern said. "It’s actually a hard thing to do. It takes a lot of strength and coordination."

During cross-examination by the state, Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Johnson used a water bottle to demonstrate that it may be difficult, but not impossible.

"But if the water bottle is taken, and fingers are moved out of the way and placed into his hand, he can hold it?" Johnson asked.

"Yes," said Dr. Halpern.

Johnson: "He can continue to grip it?"

Dr. Halpern: "Yes."

Johnson: "He can hold it between his thumb and all of his fingers in a flexed gripped position.?"

Dr. Halpern: "Yes."

Johnson: "And he actually has that strength, although diminished, in his right hand to hold something that’s placed there."

"He does," answered Halpern.

The jury also heard from the mother-in-law of Keetley’s sister. Jacqueline Burgess says he saw Keetley and his parents for Thanksgiving Dinner at her son and daughter-in-law’s home around noon.

She said she never saw Keetley use his right hand, and that his mother had to cut his food for him.

Following the testimonies, the judge asked Keetley if he planned to testify in his own defense. Keetley told him no.

Despite the testimonies from Halpern and Burgess, Keetley was found guilty and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two brothers – and the attempted murders of Daniel Beltran, Gonzalo Guevara, Ramon Galan Jr. and Richard Cantu.

He was also found guilty on all counts of attempted murder.

Keetley faces life in prison without parole. The judge set a sentencing date of May 26 at 9 a.m.