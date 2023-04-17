Three members of a Florida family, including two small children, were killed Monday when their home caught fire, officials said.

Authorities in Lithia said a 22-year-old man and two girls, ages 5 and 14 months, were found dead. The mother, 22, and the couple's son were able to exit the home, FOX 13 Tampa reported.

The married couple was napping when their 3-year-old son woke them up and said the stove was on fire.

"The last thing she remembers is turning around and seeing her husband with her other two children," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters. "They never made it outside."

The mother dialed 911 around 1 p.m. and said her husband and two children were still inside the home.

A Hillsborough County deputy arrived before fire units, but the sight made him feel "helpless," Chronister said.

Authorities couldn't find a safe entry point because of the flames, FOX 13 reported.

As firefighters arrived, the roof of the home collapsed, but they went inside anyway. They found the father and took him out of the home.

The mother and her son were taken to a hospital, but were uninjured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.