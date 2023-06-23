A horse named Mo had to be rescued from an above-ground pool in central Florida after it got spooked by another horse and jumped in.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said firefighters pulled out their "large animal rescue equipment" after they received a report of a horse stuck in a swimming pool at a home on Frontier Drive in Zephyrhills, Florida, at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to fire officials, Mo attempted to jump over the pool after getting spooked by another horse, but landed inside it instead. Once in the water, Mo quickly discovered it was impossible to jump out.

A video shared by the fire department shows the special operations team hoisting the horse out of the above-ground pool with the help of a tractor.

"He goes, ‘I can leap over that, I guess,’ and next thing we know, he’s in the pool," Mo's owner, Cindy Buckel, told CBS 47. "It was kind of a beautiful leap into the pool. I mean, he would’ve gotten a 10 if it was a diving thing."

In the video, one first responder was seen in the water attempting to calm Mo, while a few others worked together to lift the large animal from the pool with a large harness and a John Deere tractor.

"We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition," the fire department wrote in the caption of the rescue video on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!"