Homeowners in Deltona, Florida are reporting a new 'very evil prank' which involves teens kicking the front door of a home in the middle of the night., according to a report.

One instance happened just after midnight Tuesday and a homeowner captured the incident on a Ring doorbell camera, FOX 35 Orlando reported. The video showed a shirtless teen walking up to the door with at least one other individual before kicking the door three times, and running away,

"My wife was having a panic attack at the time because she was just so absolutely distraught," homeowner Jeffrey Gibson told the local station.

The Volusia County resident added: "Until I saw the video, I didn't even realize that it seemed to be some youths playing what appeared to be a very evil prank."

The incident took place near Treehaven Drive, FOX 35 reported.

The homeowner said he was not sure how the situation would have unfolded if he responded more quickly: "Had they still been there when I opened the front door, I don't know that there would have been an element of control from myself or what they would have done."

The severity of a home invasion can quickly lead to people participating in activities such as this to get seriously harmed, Gibson remarked.

"I hope that this is just that, that it's only kids being stupid and that it's some trend out there," he said. "Hopefully, it goes away very soon because this is something that can get people harmed."

Another homeowner about two miles away told FOX Orlando they experienced a similar encounter, saying they thought someone was breaking into their home.

The homeowner said her husband grabbed a gun and raced to the door.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, but a response was not immediately received.