Families know that a bond between a mother and her son, a father and his daughter or grandparents with their grandchildren is very special.

For one Florida grandfather, this is definitely the case.

Skip Poppell, a 62-year-old grandfather from Tallahassee, Florida, shares a very strong and unique bond with his young granddaughter, Palmer.

NEBRASKA GIRL, 5, ASKS HER GRANDPA TO ACCOMPANY HER TO THE DADDY-DAUGHTER VALENTINE'S DAY DANCE

Poppell takes the two-year-old to school twice a week.

And from the video that Poppell's daughter Hannah Smith posted on TikTok, it’s safe to say that this is young Palmer’s favorite part of the day.

Smith told Fox News Digital that little Palmer loves her grandfather, whom she calls "Ippy."

"Growing up, [my] friends would call my dad Skippy, so I thought it would be a cute name for my kids to carry on," she said.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ADORABLE TODDLER TAKES EXTRA PRECAUTIONS UNLOADING THE DISHWASHER

"As most children do, though, she came up with her own name for him: Ippy."

Palmer is the first grandchild for Hannah Smith's parents — "Ippy" is married to his wife, Beth —and for her husband Jordan's parents as well, said Smith.

"Needless to say, she is very loved!" she said.

When Smith gave birth to her second child in December, a baby boy named Crew, Poppell started taking Palmer to school — a routine that has become very special for all of them.

On school mornings, Palmer wakes up and picks out her outfit — she normally "goes for something pink, like a dress," said Smith.

GROUP HUG! BOY GETS ADORABLE ‘WELCOME BACK’ AT PRESCHOOL AFTER ILLNESS PUT HIS TWIN IN THE HOSPITAL

Palmer then goes to her playroom window as she waits for "Ippy" to pull into the driveway.

Poppell loves the routine as well, said Smith — even dressing up to take her to school on Valentine’s Day.

"Ippy also dresses for the occasion … He even wore a tuxedo to pick her up on Valentine’s Day," said the mom of two.

Smith's father owns his own real estate appraisal firm and works full-time — all while making sure every Tuesday and Thursday morning is blocked off to take his grandchild to school, she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Seeing the bond between her father and her daughter is special, Smith also said.

"My dad and I have always been very close, so it comes as no surprise to me that he’s taken such an interest in becoming my daughter’s best friend, too," she said.

Smith said the family jokes that when Poppell is around, everyone in the room is practically invisible to Palmer.

"It makes my love for my dad grow even stronger every time I see him with her."

The TikTok video of Palmer Smith and "Ippy" has garnered over 1.5 million views and some 220,000 likes on the platform as of publication time.

"This is so special — I wish I had this," wrote one commenter.

"Know how lucky you are."