Florida police and fire crews responded to reports of a mannequin on fire in an open field in Ruskin, but when they arrived, discovered it was in fact a body in flames, according to police.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that at 8 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller said they drove past what looked like a mannequin on fire.

The caller told the dispatcher that the object was in an open field behind a residential neighborhood near Will Scarlett Avenue in Ruskin.

FLORIDA WOMAN WHO STOLE $2.8 MILLION FROM HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR IN ROMANCE SCAM PLEADS GUILTY

Crews with the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene to extinguish the fire, and they learned the subject was not a mannequin, but a deceased human body.

Police could not identify the body because of upper body trauma and the severity of the burns.

"This is a jarring scene," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person."

FLORIDA MAN, 20, ARRESTED IN SHOOTING DEATHS OF DAUGHTER'S MOTHER, HER MOTHER

Chronister added that his department believes it was an isolated incident, and they will continue to work to determine how this "horrific" crime happened.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter, and no other information was available.