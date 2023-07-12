A Florida firefighter opened his heart and home after he found a newborn baby girl in the station’s Safe Haven drop box.

"It’s a gift from God, that’s all it is. There’s nothing else to explain it," the firefighter told NBC’s Today.

The Ocala Fire Rescue firefighter, who remained anonymous, said that in January 2023 he was working an overnight shift when he heard the alarm from the station's Safe Haven drop box. Safe Haven boxes allows someone to safely and anonymously surrender a child — no questions asked.

"To be honest, I thought it was a false alarm," the firefighter said. "I picked her up and held her. We locked eyes, and that was it. I’ve loved her ever since that moment."

He said that he and his wife had been trying for a baby for years. The firefighter said he went to the hospital with the newborn, now named Zoey, and inquired about adopting her.

He left a note with the baby, explaining their situation and said they had completed all the classes in the state of Florida and were registered to adopt.

Zoey was adopted by the couple in April 2023.

"The way I found her... This was God helping us out," he said.

Zoey’s family said they want to share her story with the hopes of Zoey’s birth parents seeing their little girl in a safe and loving home thanks to their brave decision.

According to Safe Haven’s website, there are currently 148 boxes around the country, and 31 infants have been surrendered in them.

To speak to a trained professional about surrendering a newborn – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, you can contact the National Safe Haven Crisis Line at 1-866-99BABY1 (1-866-992-2291).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.